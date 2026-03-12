Cross-border networking event planned for Gibraltar businesses

The Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses will host its inaugural cross-border business networking event on Tuesday, March 17, in a move aimed at strengthening commercial links between businesses in Gibraltar and La Línea de la Concepción.

The members-only event is being supported by World Trade Center Gibraltar and Saccone and Speed.

The GFSB said the event is intended to encourage collaboration between businesses on either side of the border, particularly as companies prepare for the opening of the frontier and the expected implementation of the UK-EU Gibraltar Brexit treaty arrangements.

According to the federation, the event will give small and medium-sized enterprises an opportunity to connect, exchange ideas and explore new ways of building cross-border business ties.

GFSB Business Manager Kim Chang said: “This event marks an important step in strengthening the relationship between businesses in Gibraltar and La Línea. With the border dynamics evolving and new arrangements on the horizon, it is more important than ever for businesses on both sides of the border to connect, collaborate and explore new opportunities together. The GFSB thought it important to create a platform that encourages partnerships and mutual growth between our two business communities.”

The event forms part of a new cross-border networking series that the GFSB said it plans to hold on a regular basis.

Following the first gathering in Gibraltar, the next event is expected to be held in La Línea as part of efforts to build stronger links between the two business communities.

The GFSB said member tickets are limited and registration is available via gfsb.gi.