Rose Suissa, the backbone of Gibraltar's healthcare

Rose Suissa retired on 14 August after 53 years of dedicated service to healthcare in Gibraltar. She is widely regarded as one of the cornerstone figures of the local health system from its earliest days.

Over coffee, speaking calmly despite initial nerves, she clearly recounts her long and rewarding professional journey - a life defined by her vocation for public service.

Her words of gratitude span Chief Ministers across five decades and stretch back to an initial Primary Care system where just four doctors treated the entire population of Gibraltar, in a time when the townwas smaller and the frontier was closed.

From then to now, Mrs Suissa has witnessed and participated in every major shift within Gibraltar's Primary Care system. She carries invaluable memories from every stage of her career, from her start toher retirement. All of these changes bear her footprint, something she reflects upon with immense pride.

"I started in the Government school, like many people of my generation, because we didn't go abroad to study," she recalls.

"From there, I was assigned to the Hospital, where I arrived very happy."

THE EARLY DAYS

She was initially posted to the laboratory when it was located at City Hall. There, she handled bookkeeping, processed tests, and collected payments from patients. She and her colleagues worked tirelesslyin those days.

Later, under the tenure of Alberto Pons, she was transferred to the Casemates building for Primary Care.

"One of my first tasks was to register all patients so the doctors had complete medical records," she remembers.

"It was a massive undertaking because the queues stretched around the building, and people used to complain about having to pay."

At the time, only four doctors were available to treat all patients across Gibraltar.

Later, the system transitioned into a contributory scheme, laying the foundation for the high standard of healthcare Gibraltarians receive today.

Mrs Suissa has seen primary care facilities expand and relocate, from the Casemates building to the ICC where, she explains, "we split into teams by colours—blue, yellow, and green."

"Everything became much more professional. We brought in physiotherapists, child health visitors, and dental services, among others. There were many services housed under one roof."

In 2005, Electronic Health Records were introduced, making a patient's full medical history available at the click of a button. This shift toward digitisation provided vital data backups for the administrationof the centre.

The development of the current Primary Care Centre and the Children’s Health Centre took place under Neil Costa’s tenure as Minister for Health.

"He oversaw their development, and he gave me complete freedom to coordinate the work, the furnishings, and many other aspects."

"The Clinical Nurse Manager, Suzanne Romero, worked closely with me, and I am very proud of what we achieved.”

“I don't think there are many places in Europe or America with a dedicated Paediatric Primary Care Centre offering child specialists, consultants, and allied therapeutic services."

Mrs Suissa notes that every Gibraltarian administration has advanced the healthcare system, from Dr Aurelio Montegriffo through to Sir Joe Bossano, Sir Peter Caruana, and the current Government led byFabian Picardo.

LESSONS FROM COVID

Just as Rose Suissa might have thought she had seen it all, 2020 presented her—and the world—with the unprecedented challenge of Covid-19.

"The then Minister, Samantha Sacramento, called me on a Sunday morning to organise a vaccination programme as quickly as possible," she recalls. Gibraltar went on to become one of the first territories in the world to roll out a comprehensive vaccination scheme.

Even with vaccines on the way, the service needed a suitable venue to administer them.

"I called Solomon Massias right away to ask if we could rent his premises to vaccinate people. After speaking with his family, he not only offered the space, but refused to charge us a single penny, whichwas remarkably generous."

Alongside Suyenne Catania and Suzanne Romero, Mrs Suissa organised the rollout.

"We did not waste a single dose. Every single one was administered," she says.

"We began with the most vulnerable, creating a system that functioned like a well-oiled convoy, with everyone working together to vaccinate as many people as possible in the shortest time."

Working days frequently stretched from 4:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

"We had to thaw the doses first, which meant getting up extremely early. If someone missed an appointment, we quickly found a replacement so no vaccine went to waste. They were like gold to us."

Mrs Suissa also expresses deep gratitude to Elias Tapiero and his family: "They provided hot lunches and drinks every single day for everyone working on the vaccination scheme."

"They covered this for us throughout the entire pandemic. They were truly exceptional."

Following the pandemic, Mrs Suissa was invited to tea at The Convent. "Never in my life could I have imagined that the Governor would invite me to tea to honour me, because to me, my work has alwaysbeen a vocational duty."

"I always put myself in the patient's shoes—I imagine they are a member of my own family. It is vital to remain patient and understanding, even if someone is upset on the phone. That is something I emphasized to staff every day," she says.

Rose Suissa was appointed an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the Gibraltar Health Authority in the December 2022 New Year Honours.

To her, administrative staff remain the backbone of the GHA: "They are the front line, the first to listen to a patient’s problems, yet they are often the least recognised."

Mrs Suissa retired in mid-August from her role as Senior Officer at the Gibraltar Health Authority. She leaves behind a distinguished legacy of public service and a profound insight into local healthcaremanagement. Yet, she still sees opportunities to serve the community.

"I believe Gibraltar would benefit from two additional Primary Care Centres—one in the North and one in the South," she concludes. "Doctors and patients alike would welcome it, and it would help relieve pressure on the town centre."