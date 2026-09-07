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Mon 7th Sep, 2026

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Local News

GibLink business series to launch with Marbella event 

By Chronicle Staff
7th September 2026

The Minister for Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, will launch the Government of Gibraltar’s new GibLink international business outreach series with an inaugural event in Marbella on September 17. 

The event will be held from 5pm at The Pool and is aimed at investors, entrepreneurs and intermediaries in the region. 

It forms part of Gibraltar’s wider business outreach programme following the implementation of the UK-EU Treaty on Gibraltar. 

The Government said the event was expected to be funded directly through sponsorship following an expression of interest issued in July. 

Attendance is intended to be evenly split between representatives from Gibraltar’s government and sponsor network and The Pool’s network of Marbella-based entrepreneurs, intermediaries and operators. 

The event will include an on-stage conversation between Mrs Arias-Vasquez and Ed Allison-Wright, from World Trade Centre Gibraltar, focusing on the treaty and its impact on business. 

Sam Buxton will also discuss his business journey in Gibraltar in a conversation with Cecilia Bravo. 

Guests will hear from Christian Rasmusson, chief executive of The Pool, about the Marbella 2.0 project, described as a wave of international entrepreneurs and technology founders who have made Marbella their base. 

The evening will also include roundtable discussions on property, technology and tax. 

GibLink was launched in 2026 to promote Gibraltar for investment, entrepreneurship and international business following implementation of the Treaty. 

Further events are scheduled for Manchester on September 30 and London on October 20. 

Mrs Arias-Vasquez said: “GibLink represents a new chapter in how Gibraltar engages with the international business community. With the Treaty now in place, this is the right moment to widen our reach and bring Gibraltar’s opportunities directly to audiences in new markets.” 

“The implementation of the Treaty gives Gibraltar’s business community a new sense of certainty, and events like GibLink assist us in translating that certainty into real opportunity.” 

“I am looking forward to discussing what this means in practice for businesses and investors at the Marbella event. None of this would be possible without our sponsors, and I thank each of them for their commitment to this first GibLink event.”

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