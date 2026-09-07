Traffic restrictions and road closures announced for National Day

The Royal Gibraltar Police will introduce parking restrictions, road closures and diversions across parts of Gibraltar as part of the policing and security operation for National Day on Thursday.

Restrictions will affect areas around Market Place, Corral Road, Waterport Road, Fish Market Road and Casemates, with temporary changes also being made to bus and taxi services.

Parking restrictions will be introduced from 10pm on Wednesday, September 9, until 5pm on Thursday, September 10, at several locations around Corral Road and Market Place.

These include the loading bays and taxi rank next to the bus terminal, motorcycle parking outside Gilberts takeaway, public service vehicle and motorcycle parking areas near the Ocean restaurant and motorcycle parking by the Smith Dorrien Bridge underpass.

Parking spaces on the western carriageway of Waterport Road opposite Ramsons supermarket will also be restricted, with the area being used as a temporary replacement for the Market Place bus terminal.

Devil’s Tongue Road will be subject to temporary parking restrictions and will operate as a one-way system to allow a taxi rank to operate there.

Once Market Place and Corral Road reopen, public service vehicles operating from Waterport Road and Devil’s Tongue Road will return to their usual locations.

Restrictions will also apply to the initial section of Fish Market Road from its junction with Corral Road up to and including the loading and unloading bays alongside the Public Market and the bin store.

On Line Wall Road, parking spaces on the southern carriageway opposite the GibOil petrol station will be used as a temporary taxi rank from 10pm on Wednesday until 3am on Friday, September 11.

The Casemates Hill taxi rank will also be temporarily suspended, with taxis from both Casemates Hill and Market Place operating from Line Wall Road between 9pm on Thursday and 3am on Friday.

Parking restrictions will additionally be introduced at loading bays behind the ICC at the junction of Irish Town and Cooperage Lane, as well as throughout Crutchett’s Ramp, from 10pm on Wednesday until 3am on Friday.

Peter Isola Promenade will be subject to parking restrictions from 6pm until midnight on Thursday in connection with the National Day fireworks display.

Road closures will also be introduced on National Day.

Corral Road will close between the Waterport Roundabout junction and the Smith Dorrien Bridge underpass from 10.30am until 5pm on Thursday.

Access to the Landport Ditch car park will remain possible from the Winston Churchill Avenue and Corral Road junction.

During the same period, access to Fish Market Road will be controlled and limited to residents of Ocean Heights.

Cooperage Lane will be fully closed from 9am on Thursday until 1am on Friday, with access limited to emergency service vehicles.

The Market Place bus terminus will relocate to Waterport Road opposite Ramsons supermarket for National Day and will return to normal operations from 5pm on Thursday.

The Market Place and Casemates Hill taxi ranks will meanwhile relocate to Line Wall Road opposite the GibOil petrol station.

The Market Place taxi rank will resume normal operations from 5pm, while an additional temporary taxi rank at Devil’s Tongue Road will also cease operating once restrictions are lifted.

Restrictions will also apply to bicycles and personal light electric transporters between 10pm on Wednesday and 3am on Friday.

Parking or securing bicycles and PLETs will not be permitted at Market Place in the areas alongside the Exchange Bureau and outside the Public Market.

The same restriction will apply outside Burger King at Casemates Square, at Casemates Hill and at the Casemates exit of Landport Tunnel, with signage in place at the affected locations.