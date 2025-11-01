Crucial match for Mons Calpe and Lincoln Red Imps

Few would have expected it following last season’s results. However, the rise of Mons Calpe, who now sit second in the table, means that this weekend’s clash with Lincoln Red Imps will be a crucial one for both sides.

Mons Calpe, having beaten St Joseph’s, have dropped points after losing two and drawing one, but still stand in the way of Lincoln closing the gap on the league leaders.

Lincoln remain unbeaten, although the accumulation of matches — having started their season early with their European campaign — has forced them to dig deep into their squad to maintain momentum in both the league and the Conference League.

Struggling to find a winning goal against a Manchester 62 side currently in crisis, Lincoln were fortunate last week to keep their unbeaten run going.

Mons Calpe, for their part, have shown solid form in the opening round of the league. Whether they can maintain that momentum is another matter altogether. However, in their current form, they are sure to pose problems for Lincoln this weekend as they look to claim a second major scalp.

St Joseph’s, who play later in the day, will face Lynx, another side capable of disrupting opponents and posing a serious challenge for a top-six spot. Lynx have been let down by their inability to finish off the chances they create. This will be a tough encounter for St Joseph’s if they are to maintain their momentum at the top of the table.

St Joseph’s are already aware of how easy it is to lose a title by dropping crucial points. Having already done so against Mons Calpe, they can ill afford to slip again if they want to keep up a serious challenge against Lincoln, who have yet to drop a single point.

On Sunday, Manchester 62 will take on College 1975. With Manchester 62 players having staged a sit-down protest during their last match against Lincoln Red Imps, the club — currently facing a deep crisis — has already fallen fould of disciplinary rule and could face a similar fate to that of Gibraltar United unless its issues are resolved.

All eyes will once again be on the Manchester 62 players, who were reported last week to have gone several months without receiving their wages on time. In support of his colleagues, Joseph Chipolina highlighted that some players were even facing eviction from their flats due to non-payment.

The club has since issued a statement indicating that the owner is seeking new investors. Gibraltar FA officials are said to be closely monitoring the situation amid fears that the club’s future could be at risk.

With Manchester 62 considered one of Gibraltar’s historic clubs — alongside the likes of St Joseph’s, Lions, Glacis, and Lincoln Red Imps — concerns over its potential collapse have raised alarm across local football. The players’ reaction to the ongoing situation could well determine the club’s future, overshadowing their next match against College 1975.

Also on Sunday, Bruno’s Magpies face Europa Point.

The Magpies will be looking for a positive result. Despite showing promise on the field and boasting a young home-grown squad that has impressed many, Bruno’s Magpies have struggled to secure points when it matters most. With Europa Point currently sitting second from bottom of the table with just one win to their name, the Magpies will be expected to come away with something from this fixture.

On Monday, Europa FC will aim to stay within the top four as they take on Hound Dogs. The latter have proved a difficult side to beat, with three draws and a win from their first eight matches in what is their debut season in the top flight — earning them newfound respect from opponents who underestimated their transformation from an Intermediate League team.

Europa, still in a transitional phase after moving from high player investment in pursuit of the title and Champions League football to a more sustainable, youth-focused model, currently sit fifth in the table. They’ll be looking to build on their six wins from eight matches. Having missed out on European competition last season despite finishing third, Europa know that only the top two spots count — and they will be determined to avoid a repeat of last year’s disappointment.