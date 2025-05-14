Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Cruise couple seek women they credit for inspiring proposal

By Eyleen Gomez
14th May 2025

Engaged couple Steffen and Manuela are seeking two women who played a key role in their love story while here on the Rock last year.

The couple were traveling with TUI on the Mein Schiff 1 when they docked in Gibraltar on April 23, 2024.

They visited the Little Rock restaurant in Casemates at 8.30pm when all the tables outside were taken and, with two ladies sitting at the first table on the right, they asked if they could join them.

“My fiancée and I met on the ship on the evening of April 20th and fell in love almost immediately,” Steffen told the Chronicle.

“It was immediately clear to us that this was the one.”

“We're both divorced and, independently of each other, had vowed after the divorce ‘never to get married again’. So there we were, sitting together as a loving couple, and we must have seemed very happy... in any case, the woman from Gibraltar suddenly asked us if we were on our honeymoon.”

“We both blushed a little and said no... But then we looked at each other, and our gazes were clear.”

“We both thought the same thing at that moment, if I were to marry again, it would be to this person.”

“And from that moment on, everything was different. We weren't just in love, we were also happy.”

“So you could say that these two ladies opened our eyes.”

They are seeking these two women and have given a brief description of them.

Steffen guesstimated that the women were around 40 to 50 years old.

“One worked in Gibraltar, her friend came from London to visit her,” he said.
“We both only drank red wine, and the women also ordered something to eat. Unfortunately, I don't remember much more about them.”

The couple will get married next year on May 14.

If you think you’re the woman in this story, please get in touch with the Chronicle via email: news@chronicle.gi

