Cultural Award winners revealed

The winners of the first ever Cultural Awards organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services were revealed last night, with Cecil Gomez scooping the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Awards celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture, looked at the achievements and successes of individuals and groups between July 2018 and June 2019.

Cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement, were recognised in a bid to support the local community’s cultural development.

“Gibraltar keeps producing excellence in the field of Culture,” said the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes.

“This is often recognised abroad when Gibraltarians or their work is exhibited, competes, or is otherwise presented. It was about time we gave this due recognition here, in the same way as we have rightly recognised sporting achievements for some years now.”

“This will be the first of many annual awards ceremonies. I think it will excite people and encourage even more active participation in all aspects of Culture by young and old alike.”

The selection process included an open invitation for nominations, a nominations list approved by the Cultural Awards Committee and a public vote with the support of Gibtelecom.

“I am delighted that we have organised the first Cultural Awards and indeed hope to continue doing so in the future, as an annual event,” Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne said.

“The Awards celebrate our cultural community and its achievements. I am a firm believer that there should be parity between culture and sports, and therefore, culture, should mirror where possible, the many sporting aspects that enriches our community.”

“I am delighted that the Cultural Awards ceremony recognised individuals or collective excellence that celebrates what makes Gibraltar, a vibrant cultural hub and a place to live in.”

Further coverage of the Cultural Awards will be published in tomorrow’s edition.

Winners:

Junior award for Under 12’s - Anna Jimenez

Youth award for Under 25’s - Matthew Navas

Senior award for Over 25’s - Paul Cosquieri

Cultural Space - The Kasbar

Cultural Ambassador - Julian Felice

Best Educational Project - I Am Me – Gampa

The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award for Extraordinary Achievement - Hollie Buhagiar

The Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award Best Educational Project Cecil Gomez.