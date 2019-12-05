Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 5th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cultural Award winners revealed

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
5th December 2019

The winners of the first ever Cultural Awards organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services were revealed last night, with Cecil Gomez scooping the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Awards celebrate the best of Gibraltar’s arts and culture, looked at the achievements and successes of individuals and groups between July 2018 and June 2019.

Cultural potential, ability, talent and achievement, were recognised in a bid to support the local community’s cultural development.

“Gibraltar keeps producing excellence in the field of Culture,” said the Minister for Culture Dr John Cortes.

“This is often recognised abroad when Gibraltarians or their work is exhibited, competes, or is otherwise presented. It was about time we gave this due recognition here, in the same way as we have rightly recognised sporting achievements for some years now.”

“This will be the first of many annual awards ceremonies. I think it will excite people and encourage even more active participation in all aspects of Culture by young and old alike.”

The selection process included an open invitation for nominations, a nominations list approved by the Cultural Awards Committee and a public vote with the support of Gibtelecom.

“I am delighted that we have organised the first Cultural Awards and indeed hope to continue doing so in the future, as an annual event,” Gibraltar Cultural Services CEO Seamus Byrne said.

“The Awards celebrate our cultural community and its achievements. I am a firm believer that there should be parity between culture and sports, and therefore, culture, should mirror where possible, the many sporting aspects that enriches our community.”

“I am delighted that the Cultural Awards ceremony recognised individuals or collective excellence that celebrates what makes Gibraltar, a vibrant cultural hub and a place to live in.”

Further coverage of the Cultural Awards will be published in tomorrow’s edition.

Winners:
Junior award for Under 12’s - Anna Jimenez
Youth award for Under 25’s - Matthew Navas
Senior award for Over 25’s - Paul Cosquieri
Cultural Space - The Kasbar
Cultural Ambassador - Julian Felice
Best Educational Project - I Am Me – Gampa
The Gibraltar Cultural Services Award for Extraordinary Achievement - Hollie Buhagiar
The Ministry of Culture Lifetime Achievement Award Best Educational Project Cecil Gomez.

Most Read

Local News

Govt complains to UK over ‘unacceptable’ comments by UK Ambassador to Morocco

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Great view, but pity about the plants

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

Police renew search for sailor who went missing in 1986

Mon 2nd Dec, 2019

Local News

Passengers describes moment BA flight was hit by lightning

Wed 4th Dec, 2019

Local News

‘No stone unturned, literally’ as detectives search Trafalgar Cemetery for Simon Parkes

Tue 3rd Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GSD to lobby for change to disability benefit system

5th December 2019

Local News
Gib Devs celebrates a year of tech talent

5th December 2019

Local News
Hassan Centenary Terraces purchasers given chance to upgrade

5th December 2019

Local News
Unite calls for reduction in voting age to 16

5th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019