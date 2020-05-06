Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 6th May, 2020

Features

Cultural Competitions for children and young people

By Chronicle Staff
6th May 2020

Gibraltar Cultural Services is holding two competitions, an Art competition and a Short Story competition, for children and young people aged from School Years 2 to 13.

This is a fortnightly competition until the social lockdown is lifted.

This initiative is aimed at those young people who are either staying at home or are attending the educational set ups at Notre Dame and St Anne’s School.

The theme for both competitions is: ‘The Frontline Workers’. Frontline Workers are everyone who has provided a vital service during isolation, from GHA workers, to police officers, shop assistants amongst others. The competitions are as follows:

Art Competition
Entrants may submit up to two original works. Entries must be submitted electronically and must be accompanied by the appropriate entry form. The prize for the winning entry in each category is a £50 art supplies voucher.
Short Story Competition

Entrants may submit up to two original works. Entries must be submitted electronically and must be accompanied by the appropriate entry form. The prize for the winning entry in each category is a £50 book voucher from Amazon.
Categories:
A: School years 2 to 4
B: School years 5 to 7
C: School years 8 to 10
D: School years 11 to 13
Stories should not exceed 750 words in all Categories.

Entry forms and full conditions are available online from Gibraltar Cultural Services. For any enquiry or to submit your entries, please contact the Events Department, Gibraltar Cultural Services, 308 Main Street, Gibraltar, or Tel: 200 67236 or e-mail: info@culture.gi
The closing date for receipt of entries is: Friday, May 22.

