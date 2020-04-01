Culture in the home today

Gibraltar Cultural Services and GAMPA continue with the programme of events featured online daily as from 10am. The programme aims to support the community offering entertainment, education and information.

The online programme is a daytime service, providing an online programming of shows, performances and other educational initiatives. The general public can view these programmes online via culture.gi and gampa.gi websites as well as their social media portals including Facebook.

TODAY

10am Storytelling for Children from the John Mackintosh Hall Library

10.30am Catch up Storytelling for Children

11am 2019 Cultural Awards Ceremony from the Sunborn Hotel

12noon GibTalks 2015 featuring Giordano Durante and Michelle Rugeroni

2pm World Music Festival 2012 featuring Sarah Aroeste and La Jose