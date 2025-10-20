Customs recovers 99 petrol containers after sea pursuit

A total of 99 petrol containers were recovered from the sea in the early hours of today following a joint operation involving HM Customs, the Gibraltar Defence Police and the Guardia Civil.

At approximately 4.30am, HM Customs Vessel Searcher intercepted a four-engined RHIB near the North Mole. The vessel, which had four people on board, was observed transporting a large quantity of petrol containers.

As HMCV Searcher attempted to approach, the RHIB turned south towards Europa Point in an effort to evade capture. During the pursuit, individuals on board the suspect vessel began throwing fuel containers into the sea and launching missiles at the Customs vessel, causing damage to a cabin window.

The chase continued to the eastern side of Gibraltar, where the Guardia Civil vessel Río Flumen was positioned to assist. Although the suspect vessel ultimately escaped, the coordinated response led to the successful recovery of 99 fuel containers.

The fuel, estimated to have a street value of £2,600, was believed to be intended for logistical support to narcotics RHIBs operating in the area.

HM Customs expressed its appreciation to the Gibraltar Defence Police for their support and coordination during the operation.

The department reaffirmed its commitment to combating illegal maritime activity and ensuring the security of Gibraltar’s waters and borders.