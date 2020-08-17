Customs seize 4600 cartons of cigarettes

HM Customs Enforcement units have seized two vehicles with 4600 cartons of cigarettes.

The incident took place on Sunady night when two vehicles were spotted driving at speed into the area of Mons Calpe Road/Emerson’s Place.

Land and marine units were immediately deployed to the area.

On arrival individuals were seen jumping onto small rigid inflatable boats.

Both vehicles were left with the boot doors open and loaded with master cases of cigarettes inside.

A search of the area revealed some more cases of cigarettes scattered amongst the rocks. In total officers seized 4600 cartons of cigarettes of various brands.

Customs continues to investigate the incident.