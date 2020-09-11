Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 11th Sep, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Cyber crime surge during first month of lockdown as people worked from home

By Press Association
11th September 2020

By Jamie Harris
Financial losses caused by cyber crimes surged by nearly three-quarters as the UK entered lockdown, according to the City of London Police.

The force, which runs the national Action Fraud service, said it received 3,916 reports of online incidents during the first month of lockdown alone – the equivalent of £2.9 million in reported losses and an increase of almost 72% compared to the previous month.

Cyber criminals struck in March as people able to work from home were ordered to do so during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to make the UK the safest place to be online and we’re working tirelessly to defeat cyber criminals,” said Ian Dyson, Commissioner of the City of London Police.

“Cyber crime is a growing trend, with total losses increasing.

“In particular, criminals are targeting social media users and online account holders in a bid to make money and steal personal details.

“We work closely with our partners, individuals and businesses to tackle the threat of cyber crime.”

It comes as the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) received more than 1.8 million reports in August from its own reporting service, which allows people to forward suspicious emails directly to the agency for further investigation.

Ciaran Martin, who recently left his role as the first head of NCSC, recently said cyber criminals and foreign spies had been quick to exploit the Covid-19 pandemic for their gain.
(PA)

Most Read

Local News

Wales removes Gibraltar from quarantine exemption list, but no change in England

Thu 3rd Sep, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

UK exercises direct rule in Cayman case with echoes in Gib

Mon 7th Sep, 2020

Features

National Day through the years

Wed 9th Sep, 2020

Local News

Boris Johnson says ‘no fragment’ of British sovereignty ‘will be given away’ against Gibraltar’s wishes

Thu 10th Sep, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th September 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Wedding masks

11th September 2020

Features
Kusuma Trust Gibraltar launches 2020 Professional Development Awards

11th September 2020

Features
Wanda Bush exhibition raises over £3,000 for charity

11th September 2020

Features
National Celebrations Shop Window Competition winners announced

11th September 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020