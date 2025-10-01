Cycling proficiency certificates presented to children

The Minister for Transport, John Cortes, this week presented cycling proficiency certificates to 20 children who attained their Level One proficiency during the Summer Sports Programme after completing a course provided by Pedal Ready.

The children and their families were also addressed by Pedal Ready’s Simon Debono and former Minister for Transport Paul Balban, who both highlighted the importance of safe cycling and the need to continue developing cycling infrastructure.

Plans for a proposed “Cycling Bus” were also outlined during the event.

Dr Cortes congratulated Pedal Ready and the children, and expressed his commitment to supporting cycling on Gibraltar’s roads and in schools.