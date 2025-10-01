Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Oct, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Cycling proficiency certificates presented to children

By Chronicle Staff
1st October 2025

The Minister for Transport, John Cortes, this week presented cycling proficiency certificates to 20 children who attained their Level One proficiency during the Summer Sports Programme after completing a course provided by Pedal Ready.

The children and their families were also addressed by Pedal Ready’s Simon Debono and former Minister for Transport Paul Balban, who both highlighted the importance of safe cycling and the need to continue developing cycling infrastructure.

Plans for a proposed “Cycling Bus” were also outlined during the event.

Dr Cortes congratulated Pedal Ready and the children, and expressed his commitment to supporting cycling on Gibraltar’s roads and in schools.

Most Read

Sports

NWYC2025 - Australia Netball World Youth Cup Champions

Sun 28th Sep, 2025

Local News

RGP finds no grounds to reopen case on alleged witness inducement after audit review

Tue 30th Sep, 2025

Local News

Stellar students achieve top marks in rare academic feat

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

Traffic disruptions ‘unavoidable’ in £1.8m project to future-proof sewage infrastructure, Govt says

Mon 29th Sep, 2025

Local News

CM makes complaint to RGP over allegedly ‘defamatory and threatening’ videos

Tue 30th Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Heritage Trust reports progress with Witham’s Cemetery restoration 

1st October 2025

Local News
Gibraltar poets take part in Patras World Poetry Festival 

1st October 2025

Local News
Court of Appeal orders investigation into trial juror

30th September 2025

Local News
RGP finds no grounds to reopen case on alleged witness inducement after audit review

30th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025