Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Cyclist Mark Lett to carry Gibraltar flag in closing ceremony

By Stephen Ignacio
8th August 2022

Gibraltar cyclist Mark Lett has been selected as Gibraltar’s Baton Bearer for closing ceremony XXII Commonwealth Game this Monday night.
A spokesperson for the CGAG announced,
"Cyclist Mark Lett will have the honour of carrying the flag tonight at the Closing Ceremony of the XXII Commonwealth Games.
“Mark had an outstanding Games finishing 28th out of 54 in the Time Trial on Thursday and then became the first male cyclist from Gibraltar to ever finish the full Road Race in the main peloton yesterday in a time of 3hours 39minutes, averaging 43.8 kmh for 160km and finishing in 69th out of 124 starters.
Gibraltar had a host of good performances across all sports against at times world class opposition, with new National Records also being set in Swimming and Weightlifting.
The team arrive back on Tuesday."
Pic courtesy Gibraltar Cycling Association

Most Read

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Local News

A tourist’s view of Gibraltar

Sun 7th Aug, 2022

Local News

GFRS assesses 'offensive possibilities' after tunnel fire burns overnight

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

‘Treaty within the coming months’, Daryanani tells UK newspaper

Mon 1st Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

8th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Mark Lett completes another page in Gibraltar cycling history

8th August 2022

Sports
Tjay de Barr makes return to play

8th August 2022

Sports
Theo Montovio gets winning opportunity with Chesterfield

8th August 2022

Sports
Manchester 62 women break the mould with pro contract

8th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022