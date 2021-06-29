Cyclist racing in Spain
Gibraltar’s cyclists have been active in Spain in recent weeks, this weekend a number of them returning with some outstanding performances in the 27th Edition of the subida Cicloturista Veleta 2021. The event this weekend involved a 2300m climb in just 34kms. Described as a gruelling event it saw a number of local cyclists put...
