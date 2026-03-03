Damex secures MiCA licence and outlines next phase of growth

Damex has secured a Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) licence, enabling the Gibraltar-founded fintech firm to operate across Europe under a single regulatory framework.

The milestone follows years of work centred on regulatory scrutiny, systems development, compliance and governance, and was discussed during a fireside chat, titled Building Gibraltar’s largest fintech startup, featuring chairman Sam Buxton and chief executive Kriya Patel at an event focused on building serious fintech businesses from Gibraltar.

The discussion explored Damex’s evolution from a founder-led startup into a regulated business operating across multiple jurisdictions.

The company, founded and scaled on the Rock, was named Startup of the Year in 2022 and has positioned itself as a provider of digital payments and asset infrastructure for businesses and institutions operating in regulated environments.

In practical terms, Damex provides an operational engine that allows businesses to manage the financial byproducts of their activity, including making and receiving payments, trading and holding digital assets, within a compliant framework.

The business continues to invest in research and development, partnerships and product innovation to simplify what can often be complex payment and digital asset processes.

A growing area of focus is supporting traditional financial institutions seeking to broaden customer payment options, including access to stablecoins.

The business concentrates specifically on funds flow management, positioning itself as a specialist in moving and managing capital efficiently.

During the discussion, the company’s internal evolution from founder-led startup to scaling organisation was outlined as a shift towards a more structured operating model.

The business now operates through two interconnected cores. One area focuses on ideation and opportunity scanning, bringing together entrepreneurial members of the team to identify new avenues for growth.

The second concentrates on evaluation and implementation, with a core operations team responsible for maintaining daily stability while introducing new initiatives through standardised processes.

Opportunities are assessed through defined stages that include risk mapping, scope definition, budgeting and commercial viability analysis, typically within a two to four week cycle. This framework is designed to introduce constructive discipline, improve success rates and de-risk change management within a lean organisation. Projects are then delivered through specialist working groups on a structured, project-based basis.

On governance and internal discipline, the company frames its approach around three cultural and strategic pillars: regulatory first, tech driven and delivering successful outcomes.

The emphasis on regulation is seen not as a constraint but as a structural foundation for growth, particularly within a small but closely observed jurisdiction such as Gibraltar. Over more than a decade, the Rock has provided an environment in which regulated businesses can be launched, scaled, sold and re-established, demonstrating the jurisdiction’s capacity to support financial services entrepreneurship.

The MiCA licence was achieved through collaboration between the Gibraltar base and the company’s team in Malta, who worked to establish the operational framework required under the regulation and to embed standardised best practice in governance, compliance and risk management across the group.

Looking ahead, the next phase of growth aligns with the company’s three pillars: regulatory first, tech driven, and deliver successful outcomes.

From a regulatory perspective, groundwork is under way for payment institution and electronic money institution licensing, alongside exploration of further expansion opportunities.

On the technology side, the firm has doubled its technology team in the last quarter to accelerate development of stablecoin infrastructure for financial institutions and payment service providers. It is also expanding partnerships and ensuring its services can be accessed in multiple ways, including via an over-the-counter desk, a self-serve platform or embedded directly into client environments through APIs.

Operationally, further initiatives are focused on automation, strengthening controls and using AI-driven data insights to enhance decision-making and better understand customer behaviour and value.

The MiCA milestone, while a company achievement, also reflects Gibraltar’s role in supporting regulated financial infrastructure businesses seeking to operate at a European level.