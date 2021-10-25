Darts names it’s juniors teams for November world darts
The Gibraltar darts association has announced its two teams for the JDC World Darts Championships which take place this forthcoming November. Team A for Gibraltar will be Nico Bado , Dylan Duo, Joseph Borge and Jason Segui. The B team is made up of Casey Dyer, Nicholas Fortunato, Jansen Ramirez and Tarika Ward. The teams...
