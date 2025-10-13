Dates announced for 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

The 24th edition of the Gibraltar International Dance Festival will take place from March 4 to 7, 2026, at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Organised by M.O Productions and affiliated to the British Federation of Festivals, the annual competitive event will feature performances in a range of dance styles across Children, Junior and Adult categories. Dancers may enter as solos, duets and trios, small groups, or formations.

A series of bursaries and trophies will be awarded, including:

• MO Productions Bursary Award: £750 and trophy

• MO Productions Best Female Dancer: £250 and trophy

• MO Productions Best Male Dancer: £250 and trophy

• MO Productions Best Choreography: £150 and trophy

• Lawrence Robles Award for Most Promising Dancer: £150 and trophy

The closing date for entries is Monday December 8, 2025. For further information, contact gidf02@gmail.com.