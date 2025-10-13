Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 13th Oct, 2025

Dates announced for 24th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

Archive images from the 23rd edition held this year in March.

By Chronicle Staff
13th October 2025

The 24th edition of the Gibraltar International Dance Festival will take place from March 4 to 7, 2026, at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre.

Organised by M.O Productions and affiliated to the British Federation of Festivals, the annual competitive event will feature performances in a range of dance styles across Children, Junior and Adult categories. Dancers may enter as solos, duets and trios, small groups, or formations.

A series of bursaries and trophies will be awarded, including:
• MO Productions Bursary Award: £750 and trophy
• MO Productions Best Female Dancer: £250 and trophy
• MO Productions Best Male Dancer: £250 and trophy
• MO Productions Best Choreography: £150 and trophy
• Lawrence Robles Award for Most Promising Dancer: £150 and trophy
The closing date for entries is Monday December 8, 2025. For further information, contact gidf02@gmail.com.

