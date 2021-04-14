Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 14th Apr, 2021

Deadline for letter to the Vice President competition today

By Chronicle Staff
14th April 2021

AmCham together with GFSB Women in Enterprise has organised a competition for school children from the ages of 8-12 and 13-18 years old to write to Vice President Kamala Harris “for breaking the glass ceiling”.

The competition was organised for Women's International Day and Women History Month but the deadline has been extended.

Children are invited to write (no more than 100 words or do a piece of art work) to congratulating on her on being the first woman elected as Vice-President of the United States.

The deadline is April 15 and entries should be scanned and sent to info@amcham.gi

The winner for the age group (8-12 years old) and the (13-18 years old) will both win an iPad plus various vouchers.

The two first prizes have been kindly donated by The Alwani Foundation and The Kusuma Trust.

