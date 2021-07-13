Dean Chipolina back training after selection into freediving British team
Gibraltarian freediver Dean Chipolina was these past weeks selected among the team to compete for the UK at the AIDA International World Championships in Limassol, Cyprus, this September 20-30th. Dean joins Alice Hickson, Georgina Miller, Ruth Osborn, Dean Chaouche and David Mellor for the world championships. The Gibraltar free Diver this week returned to training...
