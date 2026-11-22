A talk by Andy Baker at Grand Battery House for the Gibraltar Literary Festival urged families and caregivers to focus less on what a person living with dementia can no longer do, and more on how to help them retain confidence, independence and connection.

Mr Baker discussed dementia care and gave an insight to what to expect in his book, The Adaptive Caregiver Model, which is described as a compassionate and practical guide for anyone supporting a person living with dementia.

Mr Baker is a behaviour specialist with almost 25 years’ experience in health and social care and was introduced to the audience by Karen Truman, a dementia coordinator with the Gibraltar Health Authority, saying that the event formed part of efforts to bring dementia into more community settings and help reduce stigma and that the session aimed to offer further support to those caring for loved ones.

Mr Baker’s central message was “connection before correction” and that a person should respond to the person’s feelings and needs before trying to fix a problem or correct a mistake.

He gave as an example a sufferer using the wrong word for something. If you still understood, then do not correct the mistake.

He said people supporting someone with dementia cannot control that person’s behaviour, but can adjust how they make communication and connection easier for that person.

He also noted that supporting a loved one with dementia need not replace the relationship that person has with their spouse, child, friend or family member. The aim should be to help the person use the abilities they still have, rather than taking over tasks unnecessarily.

As an example, he described a woman who had set up a camera in her father’s kitchen so that she could help remotely. Rather than telling him to add sugar to his coffee, she would ask whether he wanted it, giving him the chance to make the choice himself.

To illustrate how quickly people overlook capability, Mr Baker invited Ms Truman to carry out a task; take a bottle of water from him, open it, drink a little and sit down. A task she completed easily.

He then unpacked the many skills involved, from understanding instructions, remembering the instructions and planning the steps to maintaining balance as she stepped off the stage and walked to her seat, even swallowing the water.

He compared memory and ability to paths through a forest. Dementia can obstruct some routes, he said, but a person may still be able to complete a task with time or support to find another way. The instinct to step in immediately can mean overlooking things they still can do.

He noted four flexible ways of offering support.

Be the guide, who provides tools or removes obstacles.

Be the Navigator, who helps someone through a more difficult task without taking control.

Be the Storyteller, who joins the person in their emotional experience.

And be the Companion, who offers reassurance and presence without needing to solve anything.

The roles, he stressed, are not responses to a particular stage of dementia. The right response depends on what the person needs in that moment.

During questions, audience members raised the challenges of misplaced belongings, accusations that someone else had moved them, and how to respond when a person asks about a loved one who has died.

He recommended practical, preventative measures such as consistent places for frequently lost items and avoiding arguments over blame.

In distressing situations, he said, caregivers should focus on the feelings beneath the question such as why are they asking about a person who has died, do they need something in that moment that that person used to give them and offer reassurance rather than remind them the person has passed away.

The discussion also turned to caregiver wellbeing. Mr Baker said self-care is not about finding time for a major break and that small, intentional moments of choice and respite can matter too.

In closing, he reminded the audience that meaningful care is not always about doing more. For a person living with dementia, a shared moment can matter even if it is not remembered later.