Department of Social Security issues apology over Proof of Life exercise

The Department of Social Security has issued an apology to pensioners and their families for any distress or inconvenience caused during the ongoing Proof of Life exercise.

The Department acknowledged the importance of pension payments to the wellbeing of recipients and said that resolving any issues arising from the exercise remains a top priority.

The Proof of Life exercise is being carried out in phases:

Pensioners aged 90 and over were required to return their forms by the end of August 2025. Payments for those who did not comply were suspended from September 2025.

Pensioners aged 80 and over were required to return their forms by the end of September 2025. Payments for those who did not comply have been suspended from October 2025.

Pensioners aged 70 and over must return their forms by the end of January 2026. Failure to do so will result in payments being suspended in February 2026.

The Proof of Life exercise for pensioners aged 60 and over has not yet commenced.

The Department reminded pensioners that failure to return the required form will result in the suspension of pension payments.

It also noted that some individuals may not have received their forms due to address changes.

Pensioners who have recently moved and not yet informed the Department are urged to make contact as soon as possible to avoid any disruption to their payments.

Pensioners who believe they have been affected by the exercise are encouraged to contact the Department using the following details.