Dept of Education to consider V-level courses as UK phases out BTECs 

The UK Department of Education has announced the new V-level qualification in a major overhaul of the education system which will impact four courses currently offered locally.

V-levels, vocational qualifications, will replace Level 3 BTECs in a bid to streamlining the “confusing landscape” currently on offer, UK Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said.

The Department for Education UK (DfE) published a new white paper on post-16 education and skills this week, which sets out to support the development of a more skilled workforce.

V-levels are set to replace 900 vocational qualifications for 16 to 19 year-olds across the UK.

In Gibraltar, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said the reform will result in all vocational technical qualifications at Level 3 being V-levels, which will sit alongside A Levels.

“These qualifications will offer a vocational pathway for young people who want to explore different sectors before deciding where to specialise,” the spokesperson said.

“V Levels will become the only pathway of vocational qualifications at Level 3 for 16 to 19-year-olds. Other Level 3 qualifications, like BTECs, are expected to continue to be phased out.”

BTEC Level 3 courses affected locally will be Performance (Acting), Music Performance, Travel and Tourism, and Information Technology.

The spokesperson added “if and when these BTEC qualifications are phased out, our schools will take steps to access alternative courses in these very popular areas”.

“The (UK) Department for Education expects the first V Levels to be introduced in the academic year 2027/28, and they have recently opened a consultation on this to test the key design principles of the qualification.”

“The Government will await the outcome of the consultation exercise which the DfE (UK) is currently undertaking to be completed.”

“Once the Department of Education (Gibraltar) has had the opportunity to review the DfE (UK) report and implementation plan, it will ensure that it makes the necessary pathways available to our young people.”

PA contributed reporting for this article.