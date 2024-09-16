Di Piedi’s Europa keep their winning ways going for another week

Europa Point 1

Europa 5

It was a tight contest from the start between Europa Point and Europa in the final match of the fourth matchday. However, the differences between the two sides was evident to see towards the end of the match as Europa took a well-earned three points. Having not succeeded in finishing in the top six last season Europa have come out from the starting blocks this season with a new energy that marks the difference. This in contrast to Europa Point, who although finishing in the top six have yet to show any significant development on their game play.

Having initially trailed to a Europa Point goal, Europa made a comeback in the first half, going into the break with a 2-1 lead. Undefeated before this encounter, Europa had surprised league observers with their strong start to the season. Their opponents, however, had been disappointing and had not displayed the type of gameplay that saw them finish in the top six last season.

Appearing to settle into their rhythm, Europa Point provided stiff opposition to the team once known as the “mean green machine.” Despite leading, Europa—wearing their pink kit—were finely balanced against Europa Point, with the sky blues presenting just as much of a threat to equalize as Europa did of adding to their tally.

With the sun setting at Europa Point, the high-octane weekend of football at this new league venue did not slow down. Both teams set out for a frenetic start to the second half. Neither side dominated possession, as the two teams took the game to each other in an open match with plenty of space to play through, as both searched for goals.

Mistakes and some naive fouls made the match scrappy at times. Neither team looked like a contender to challenge the likes of Lincoln Red Imps and St Joseph. However, Europa’s newfound resilience and determination made them one of the dark horses of the season.

Better tuned in their short possession passing and pressing higher up the field, Europa began to gain ground as they entered the final half-hour of the match. In the 61st minute, Europa’s players mounted pressure on the Europa Point keeper, nearly stealing the ball right in the goalmouth.

With 72 minutes played, and as Europa forced Europa Point further back into their own half, Europa were rewarded for their constant pressure. After pushing Europa Point to defend their penalty box, Europa found space to unleash a terrific shot from distance, curling it into the top corner for 3-1.

This followed a weekend trend, where only one match had seen fewer than four goals. It should have been four goals for Europa after 81 minutes, if not for a brilliant save from the keeper. However, moments later, after losing possession, Europa Point’s keeper was unable to prevent Europa from adding a fourth.

Just two minutes later, Europa underlined the difference between the two teams by adding a fifth goal. With their confidence soaring, Europa dominated the pace against a Europa Point side that now looked defeated and clueless as to how to mount a comeback.

A miscue in the 87th minute, with only the keeper to beat, prevented Europa from adding yet another goal. Di Piedi, with a squad that on paper wasn’t recognized as potential title challengers, once again secured the result with a consistent 90-minute display that highlighted the gulf in quality between the two sides.

Europa’s head coach, even with his team pressing hard in the 89th minute, signaled for his players to calm down and slow the tempo as they entered injury time. Europa, unbeaten in four matches, remained at the top of the table, three points above St Joseph, who had played one less match. Europa Point, with just one point from their first three matches, remained at the foot of the table alongside Lynx.

