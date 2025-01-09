Does Gibraltar truly punch above its weight?

Opinion and Analysis by Stephen Ignacio

As we enter 2025 with Gibraltar due to host the World Netball Youth Championships, looking to form its national Olympic committee in order to seek inclusion in the future, looks at forthcoming darts world championships hosted locally, awaits its promotion play-offs for the UEFA Nations League and expects to compete in a host of world and European competitions as well as the Island Games, it would be hard not to wonder where does Gibraltar truly stand within the international sports world.

The phrase “performing above its weight” has been bandied about often in recent years. Some deservedly so as Gibraltar sports teams have returned with successes on the international arena.

Medals in Island Games competitions, a boxing title belt, promotion through the Nations League, promotion through European club competition divisions and even a World title in veterans squash, alongside the achievements of individuals such as Jack Prior’s feats with the Great Britain rowing crews provides for ample reason to believe that Gibraltar does perform above its weight. However, the much bandied phrase can also misrepresent the true status of Gibraltar sport within world rankings.

It would come as no surprise to many to see Gibraltar languishing in the bottom tiers of world ranking listings, although this is not the case for some sports. It would be even more surprising to see Gibraltar midway through world ranking tables considering its size and resources, however, this is the case when it comes to both men’s hockey and netball.

Yet for many Gibraltarians it will be disappointing to see Gibraltar languishing not just in the bottom tiers of a sport, but in the very last position in the list. The “performing above its weight” label hanging heavily over Gibraltar’s amateur sports ranks. It is however, much more incomprehensible that with Gibraltar so heavily putting its weight on such a phrase, that Gibraltar is not even ranked within many sports. Higlighting how there continues to be a disparity between perception and realisation. Some sport not achieving anything more than regional or local recognition and success, whilst not actually investing in promoting their inclusion into international competitions which would see them included within the rankings.

While many in Gibraltar would argue, with some strength and backed by achievements that Gibraltar sports has been performing above its weight, facts also show how Gibraltar’s reduced resources, limited financial funding for local sports development (when compared to other nations), limited participation pool and in some cases a lack of the type of individual determination and commitment to a sport to achieve success, continues to keep Gibraltar at the level many would expect it to be for its size.

Even though Gibraltar has seen a vast increase in its facilities, and will continue to see facilities develop beyond the expectations for a nation its size, the same cannot be readily said for the development of its sports people.

Although vast improvements have been seen in Gibraltar towards achieving higher coaching standards and providing more efficient player pathways across many sports, in some cases the attitude which leads to success has struggled to be forthcoming. Some sports happy to participate in international events instead of aspiring to aim to perform at a higher level.

Similarly a lack of investment in developing elite players above and beyond the development options provided for others continues to see few sports seeking to believe that they can achieve even higher successes than they have already seen.

The concept that Gibraltar is too small to compete hangs heavily on sports people’s mind, these even though the vast global information networks that now exist make it easy to see that sports people come from across all works of life,, even the smallest remotest places on earth.

So can Gibraltar describe itself as “performing above its weight”?

Well although even the AI driven CHATGPT would respond that it does when asked, the debate on whether it has and can will continue to be one which will see two polar opposites in opinion.

However, even with Gibraltar ranked lowly in most sports, the individual and even collective achievements of some flying the Gibraltar flag has shown that with the right attitude, right mentality to succeed and hardwork and determination Gibraltar has many an opportunity not just to remain on a status quo position, there are still many ranking positions it can climb across all sports to be considered, not just at home, but also in the international scene, “as performing above its weight.”

We asked ChatGPT “Does Gibraltar perform “above its weight” in sport?”

Chat GPT:- Yes, Gibraltar has often been described as “punching above its weight” in sports, particularly given its small population of about 34,000 and limited resources. While it cannot compete on the scale of larger nations, it has achieved notable success and prominence in certain sports. Here’s a breakdown of why Gibraltar is seen as performing above its weight in sports:

1. Football

International Recognition: Gibraltar became a member of UEFA in 2013 and FIFA in 2016, enabling its national football team to compete in international tournaments like the UEFA European Championship qualifiers and FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Club Success: Gibraltar’s domestic clubs, such as Lincoln Red Imps, have made headlines by competing in European competitions. In 2016, Lincoln Red Imps famously defeated Celtic in a UEFA Champions League qualifier, a historic achievement for such a small nation.

2. Darts

Gibraltar has consistently produced strong players in darts, which is a popular sport locally. The Gibraltar Darts Trophy, part of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) European Tour, has brought international attention to the territory.

3. Squash

Gibraltar has had a strong squash scene and has hosted international tournaments like the Gibraltar Open. Local players and organizers have been recognized for their contributions to the sport.

4. Rock Climbing and Outdoor Sports

The unique terrain of Gibraltar, with its iconic Rock, has fostered a strong outdoor and adventure sports culture. This draws international climbers and enthusiasts to the region.

5. Shooting

Gibraltar has had success in shooting sports, particularly in competitions like the Commonwealth Games. It has often sent a small but competitive team that performs well relative to its size.

6. Netball

Netball is one of the most popular sports in Gibraltar, and the national team has gained respect on the international stage. Gibraltar has hosted international netball tournaments, showcasing its capability to compete and organize events.

7. Athletics and Other Sports

While not a global powerhouse in athletics, Gibraltar participates in events like the Island Games, where it frequently achieves medals in sports such as athletics, swimming, and cycling.

Challenges and Strengths

Small Population: Gibraltar’s limited talent pool makes its successes even more remarkable.

Facilities: Despite its size, Gibraltar has invested in modern sports facilities, including the Victoria Stadium.

Community Spirit: The close-knit nature of Gibraltar’s population fosters strong community support for athletes.

Conclusion

Although Gibraltar cannot compete with larger nations in terms of sheer volume of athletes or resources, it has carved out a niche in various sports and demonstrated that a small territory can achieve significant success with passion, investment, and determination. This “David vs. Goliath” narrative adds to its reputation of performing “above its weight” in sports.