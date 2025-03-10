Doing It Right for Local Players as Gibraltar Netball Wins Silver

Gibraltar netball continues to establish itself as a beacon for the promotion of homegrown players in national squads, competing at the fringes between top-tier youth netball and the second division.

After a strong start in the U17 group stage, securing victories against Switzerland and the Isle of Man, Gibraltar faced France in their final Division 2 group match. This encounter proved challenging, as France, aspiring to compete at the highest level, has recruited players from across the Channel.

The UK remains the primary powerhouse in European netball, with England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland dominating, while Wales and the Republic of Ireland closely follow. As a result, Britain has become a key recruiting ground for players, with associations like the UAE, the Isle of Man, and now France integrating UK-based players into their squads.

Unlike these nations, Gibraltar netball has remained committed to developing local talent without seeking overseas recruits. This approach aligns with funding requirements from the Gibraltar Sports Advisory Council, which mandates the investment of resources into local player development. Gibraltar’s structured pathway ensures that young players progress through the ranks, with all categories focused on nurturing grassroots talent to feed into the senior squads.

Despite a smaller player pool compared to nations like France and the UAE—where larger populations and more flexible eligibility rules create a broader selection base—Gibraltar has proven that its limitations are not a hindrance. Instead, hard work, resilience, and a well-organized system have enabled its teams to consistently challenge for top positions in European netball.

Gibraltar’s first encounter with France saw the French team dominate for most of the match. Although Gibraltar held firm for a significant period, their confidence took a hit when France extended the lead beyond eight points. The game became an uphill battle, ending in a 50-27 defeat. However, Gibraltar’s young players fought hard in the final quarter, preventing a more significant gap and providing a foundation for their upcoming ranking matches.

With two wins and only one defeat to France, Gibraltar secured silver in what was effectively Division Two of European netball. The tournament featured three divisions, with Wales and the Republic of Ireland competing in the middle tier (B Division of Division One). Gibraltar and France advanced to the playoffs against Wales and the Republic of Ireland to determine rankings from 5th to 8th place.

Gibraltar first faced Wales, with the winner progressing to play for 5th and 6th place while the loser competed for 7th and 8th. Despite a determined effort, Gibraltar met a formidable and experienced Welsh side, whose players have competed in top UK leagues. Wales secured an emphatic 72-20 victory, exposing the significant gap between top-tier and lower-tier youth netball.

Recovering from the heavy defeat, Gibraltar prepared for a rematch against France. With both teams having lost to higher-ranked opponents, this was an opportunity for Gibraltar to demonstrate that the gap between them and France was not as wide as Friday’s scoreline suggested.

In the battle for 7th and 8th place, Gibraltar delivered a strong performance, earning praise from local netball officials. The final score of 33-26 in France’s favor—just a six-point difference—was a remarkable improvement from the previous 23-point deficit. This spirited comeback highlighted the success of Gibraltar’s grassroots development program and its commitment to local talent.

Gibraltar’s U17s return from Northern Ireland ranked 8th in Europe, with a silver medal in Division Two. More significantly, for players aiming to secure spots in the U21 squad for the upcoming World Youth Netball Championships in Gibraltar, the tournament offered valuable exposure to the level of competition they will face. As one of the lowest-ranked teams in the tournament, Gibraltar will compete as hosts, marking the first time the nation participates in a World Cup event in any netball category.