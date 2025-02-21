Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

DPC pilots AI for meeting minutes

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
21st February 2025

The Development and Planning Commission discussed the trial use of artificial intelligence for producing meeting minutes during its session on Thursday. The DPC meets monthly, with the normal practice being that the minutes of the previous sessions be approved - or not - by the members. When the Town Planner, Paul Naughton-Rumbo, asked if the...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Features

Survivor Sean Reyes shares his journey after cardiac arrest and strokes: ‘I'm living my second life’

Wed 19th Feb, 2025

Local News

Govt submits plans to modernise and expand St Joseph’s Primary Schools

Thu 20th Feb, 2025

Local News

DPC clears Road to the Lines project, with modifications

Fri 21st Feb, 2025

Sports

Another week of international netball

Thu 20th Feb, 2025

Brexit

Gibraltar ready to reciprocate amid confusing reports border controls may be tightened

Mon 17th Feb, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st February 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
New charges for Nigerian men accused of immigration offences

21st February 2025

Local News
Man jailed for cocaine offence

21st February 2025

Features
For some Veganuary is all year round Part 2

21st February 2025

Local News
DPC clears Road to the Lines project, with modifications

21st February 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025