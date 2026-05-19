Moroccan observatory honours Dr Cortes for biodiversity work

The Jebel Moussa Ornithological Observatory has made a presentation to the Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, in recognition of his contribution to biodiversity on both shores of the Strait of Gibraltar.

The presentation, from the ornithological research and conservation centre on the south shore of the Strait, took the form of a silhouette of a Barbary macaque and baby.

The species is found on both sides of the Strait.

Dr Cortes has previously worked and published as a field biologist in Morocco and, as minister responsible for Morocco relations, continues to support contact between scientists across the Strait.

Dr Cortes said: “I feel really honoured to have had this recognition from Moroccan scientists. We are privileged to live in a region of great marine and terrestrial biodiversity, which provide huge possibilities for research, but even greater responsibility to protect and conserve. I will continue to work hard to increase knowledge and protection of our combined biodiversity, and do all I can to promote closer co-operation to this end.”