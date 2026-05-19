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Tue 19th May, 2026

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Local News

Book swap event to be held on Main Street

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2026

Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry for Culture, will hold a book swap event outside the Cathedral of St Mary the Crowned on Main Street on Saturday, May 30.

The event will run from 10am to 1pm.

GCS said previous book swap events have proved successful, attracting visitors who take home a book or two.

People are encouraged to bring a book to exchange, although this is not a requirement.

The event aims to give people the chance to find new publications and encourage interaction between readers, who can share recommendations and discuss authors and genres.

Gibraltar Cultural Services staff will be on hand to assist and engage with visitors.

GCS also reminded the public that the Mario Finlayson National Gallery at City Hall, the Gibraltar Exhibition of Modern Art at Montagu Bastion, and the Spring Visual Arts Exhibition at Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery will be open on the day.

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