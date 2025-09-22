Dramatic last gasp shot gives Malawi the win over Fiji in NWYC2025

A normal working and school day across Gibraltar meant a slow start for the Netball World Youth Cup, with low numbers attending the early morning matches.

However, the excitement was not diminished—especially at the Europa Sports Complex, where Malawi produced the first big upset with a last-second goal to beat Fiji.

The Tercentenary Sports Hall became the main focal point for Gibraltar. Although the U21s were not playing after Zambia’s withdrawal from the competition for non-appearance, Gibraltar still had representation, with Nadine Pardo Zammit appointed as the second umpire for the Trinidad and Tobago versus South Africa clash.

South Africa started slowly but efficiently, scoring five goals with little effort.

It was a fast-paced affair, with Trinidad and Tobago showing spirited energy that saw play quickly move from end to end, although their final ball lacked precision. Within minutes, South Africa had raced to a 10-0 lead with clinical accuracy.

Trinidad and Tobago finally scored their first goal with six minutes left in the first quarter, already trailing by 15 on the scoreboard.

Although the pool standings showed Fiji and Malawi at the top, South Africa were demonstrating their efficiency and setting the tone for the group. At the same time, Malawi were playing Fiji in what would shape the final matches in the group.

South Africa cruised through the first quarter—effortless in their transitions, sharp in their shooting, and efficient in their movement. The score read 26-3 after the opening 15 minutes.

By halftime, South Africa were already well on their way to a century, leading 50-7 without easing their momentum.

As if determined to prove they could reach 100 goals, South Africa finished the third quarter at 77-7, maintaining an incredible average of 25 per quarter.

Despite Trinidad’s tireless efforts, their work was not reflected on the scoreboard.

For many in the stands, the match provided valuable lessons in styles and tactics—especially South Africa’s ability to halt their opponents completely. Unrelenting and ruthless in their delivery, South Africa struck their 100th goal with two minutes left to play, their supporters applauding every move as they demolished their opponents. With a minute left, the score was 103-15, and South Africa closed out a dominant 105-15 victory.

Meanwhile, at the Europa Sports Complex, Malawi held a narrow three-goal lead over Fiji after the first quarter. It turned into one of the most dramatic matches yet, with the final shot deciding the outcome.

A physical encounter unfolded, with plenty at stake for both teams still needing to face South Africa. Points were crucial to stay in contention for a top spot. Malawi held their lead through the second quarter but could not secure it fully, as Fiji pushed back hard. The intensity was clear with knocks, pushes, and collisions, though the match never boiled over.

Fiji fought back and leveled the game, before stealing the lead at the halftime buzzer, 26-25. They stretched their lead to three in the third quarter, with Malawi clawing back but Fiji maintaining their edge, eventually leading 41-36 heading into the fourth.

Malawi struck early in the final quarter, closing the gap to 42-38 and keeping their hopes alive. Fiji responded again, pushing the margin back to five points. It was one of the tightest contests of the tournament so far.

With seven minutes left, Malawi rallied again, pulling within three at 46-43. They cut it further to two, then one, before Fiji edged ahead 47-45 with five minutes to play. Malawi surged, taking the lead 49-48 with three minutes remaining.

Fiji leveled at 49-49, only for Malawi to respond immediately. With seconds on the clock, Fiji equalized again at 50-50. The final half-minute was frantic—Malawi went ahead 51-50, Fiji pulled level at 51-51, and with just four seconds left, it was Malawi’s ball.

The drama peaked as Malawi scored with the final shot to seal a 52-51 victory. Players and coaches rolled on the ground in joy as one of the most exciting matches of the tournament ended in unforgettable fashion.

Images courtesy of NWYC2025

