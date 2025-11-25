Drones disrupt flights on two consecutive days 

Drones spotted near the runway caused disruption to flights on two consecutive days last weekend.

On Saturday, the outbound easyJet flight from Gibraltar was held back after drones were sighted near the runway, while an RAF plane heading to the Rock had to be diverted to Portugal as a safety precaution.

The incident was the fourth time this year that flights to and from Gibraltar have been disrupted due to unauthorised drone activity in the vicinity of the runway, and the second time in just over a month.

“A drone which presented a potential risk to an incoming aircraft was sighted at approximately 20.48 [on Saturday] by staff at RAF Gibraltar,” a spokesperson for HQ British Forces, which operates the runway, said.

“While the aircraft was holding, six further sightings were reported and the incoming flight elected to divert.”

“The easyJet flight departure was delayed until 22.20 when the airfield had been declared safe.”

The following day on Sunday evening, the Chronicle understands the outbound easyJet flight was delayed after drones were again spotted near the runway.

That second incident has not been officially confirmed as yet, however.

The incidents, which appear to involve drones sighted on the Spanish side of the border, have become increasingly common.

Last month, two easyJet flights were delayed leaving Gibraltar after drones were spotted near the runway, and flights were disrupted on two separate occasions last January for the same reason.

Under Gibraltar law, it is an offence to fly a drone without permission from the Director of Civil Aviation.

The drones impacting Gibraltar airport are believed to be linked to smuggling activity in neighbouring Spain.

But the incidents come against international concern about drone activity near military bases, including some used by US forces in the UK.

Likewise other countries across Europe have also experienced disruption, with speculation Russia could be behind some of the incidents.

Last month UK Defence Secretary John Healey announced new powers to allow the military to shoot down drones around bases in the UK mainland.

The new powers to protect military bases will be included in the Armed Forces Bill, with Mr Healey pledging to “do what’s needed to defend the British people”.

The Chronicle has put questions to the Ministry of Defence, the Gibraltar Government and the Royal Gibraltar Police as to what steps are being taken in respect of unauthorised drone activity.

As this edition went to press, none had replied.