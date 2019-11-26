Duathlon - Novices and Juniors get to race
Sunday morning saw the Gibraltar Triathlon Association celebrate its annual open event aimed at novices and children. This year the GTA organised three Duathlons in Eastern Beach, each consisting of a run, followed by a bike section, followed by a another run. The male and female winners of the Ladbrokes Coral Novice Duathlon were John...
