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Tue 31st Mar, 2026

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Sports

Dyson Parody Extends His Lead

By Stephen Ignacio
31st March 2026

On Tuesday 17th March 2026 the GDA’s 5th Ranking Tournament was held –
the Joe Goldwin Singles.
This is the opportunity for players to gain valuable points for the opportunity to represent Gibraltar at the next WDF Europe Cup.
The draw took place with 8 players seeded as per their current Ranking positions. All of the seeded players progressed to the Quarter Finals.

Quarter-Finals
This round saw some great scoring as expected from the top 8 seeds,
Dyson Parody 4 – 1 Kirei Walker
Ethan Pulham 1 – 4 Juan Carlos Muñoz
Craig Galliano 4 – 1 Joseph Ward
Nico Bado 4 – 2 Keith Medhurst Sr
Semi-Finals
Both Semi-Finals were close affairs and great to watch.
Dyson Parody 5 – 4 Juan Carlos Muñoz
Craig Galliano 2 – 5 Nico Bado
Final
The Final was live streamed from the Stage; Dyson was in superb form and Nico was unable to keep pace with Dyson winning by a whitewash.
Dyson Parody 6 – 0 Nico Bado
High Finishes: Nico Bado 145, Thomas Neale 116, Dyson Parody 104
180’s: Dyson Parody x 3, Nico Bado, Craig Galliano, Ethan Pulham x 2, Dylan
Duo, Kirei Walker x 1
The next GDA Ranked Tournament will be the Europa Stadium Challenge on
14th April 2026 - Source GDA

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