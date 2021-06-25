Eaglesham gets ready for Tokyo Paralympic Games on the Rock

The presence of World Championship bronze medal winner Philip Eaglesham on the Rock for training was this week used as an opportunity to raise disability awareness by the Gibraltar Target Shooting Association.

The GTSA, who only recently saw their new facilities open for the 2019 Island Games and have since been trying to encourage further participation in the sport and the use of the facilities saw Philip Eaglesham using the facilities as part of his training camp.

A member of the Northern Ireland Paralympic shooting team, he is currently in Gibraltar on a training camp prior to travelling to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games.

Commenting on the visit Albert Buhagiar, GTSA President, said, “Phil a former Royal Marine who whilst serving in Afghanistan in 2010 contracted an illness known as Chronic Q Fever /QFS, which illness wheel chair bound him, has not been prevented or deterred by his personal circumstances from competing at the highest levels possible in Target shooting. I take the opportunity on behalf of our Association in wishing Phil and his team all the very best at the Tokyo Paralympic Games competitions to be held in August 2021.

“The GTSA encourages everyone interested in shooting to try the sport no matter their personal and similar circumstances. Should they wish to do so please contact the GTSA on Tel +35058609000.”

