Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Eaglesham gets ready for Tokyo Paralympic Games on the Rock

By Stephen Ignacio
25th June 2021

The presence of World Championship bronze medal winner Philip Eaglesham on the Rock for training was this week used as an opportunity to raise disability awareness by the Gibraltar Target Shooting Association.
The GTSA, who only recently saw their new facilities open for the 2019 Island Games and have since been trying to encourage further participation in the sport and the use of the facilities saw Philip Eaglesham using the facilities as part of his training camp.
A member of the Northern Ireland Paralympic shooting team, he is currently in Gibraltar on a training camp prior to travelling to Tokyo for the Paralympic Games.
Commenting on the visit Albert Buhagiar, GTSA President, said, “Phil a former Royal Marine who whilst serving in Afghanistan in 2010 contracted an illness known as Chronic Q Fever /QFS, which illness wheel chair bound him, has not been prevented or deterred by his personal circumstances from competing at the highest levels possible in Target shooting. I take the opportunity on behalf of our Association in wishing Phil and his team all the very best at the Tokyo Paralympic Games competitions to be held in August 2021.
“The GTSA encourages everyone interested in shooting to try the sport no matter their personal and similar circumstances. Should they wish to do so please contact the GTSA on Tel +35058609000.”

Most Read

Local News

Polls close with turnout of just 52.75% in abortion referendum

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Local News

After weeks of intense exchanges, Gibraltar votes today in referendum on abortion laws

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Local News

Nine new Covid cases detected in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar votes to ease abortion laws

Fri 25th Jun, 2021

Brexit

UK, Gib and Spain remain ‘extremely positive’ on treaty prospects, Commons told

Thu 24th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
CBF Cup

25th June 2021

Sports
Sailing’s Brinton series first race

25th June 2021

Sports
Introducing the modern sport of Brazilian Jiu jitsu to Gibraltar

25th June 2021

Sports
Marble Arc win Spring Cup in evening of mesmerising finals

25th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021