Eastside project again focus of Spanish scrutiny, but what next?
By Maria Jesus Corrales and Brian Reyes A Spanish court in La Linea has yet to decide whether to admit for process a criminal complaint lodged by Spain’s state environmental prosecution service over the Eastside project, which has become a focal point of cross-border tension in recent months. State environmental prosecutors initiated an investigation late...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here