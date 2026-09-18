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Fri 18th Sep, 2026

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Sports

Amadou transfers to Moroccan club from St Joseph for undisclosed fee

By Stephen Ignacio
17th September 2026

St Joseph’s FC has this week said they can confirm that Hassane Adamou Amadou has completed a permanent transfer to Moroccan club, Renaissance Club Athletic Zemamra, for an undisclosed fee.

"The 26-year-old midfielder joined the Blues in July 2025 following an extensive spell in Spanish football, where he represented clubs including CD Mirandés B, Ourense CF, Atlético Sanluqueño, Burgos CF Promesas, Lorca Deportiva, Peña Deportiva and CD Pozoblanco.
"Hassane provided strength, athleticism and a commanding physical presence in the centre of midfield. During the 2025/26 Gibraltar Football League campaign, he made 19 league appearances and played 1,194 minutes for the Club.
"Hassane formed part of the St Joseph’s squad that finished second in the Gibraltar Football League, secured qualification for the UEFA Conference League and produced an impressive 14-match unbeaten run during the season.
"Born in Niamey, Hassane is also a senior Niger international. He continued to represent his country during his time with St Joseph’s, featuring in FIFA World Cup qualifying and international friendly matches.
"The transfer has now been completed following an agreement between St Joseph’s FC and RCA Zemamra, with the player moving to Morocco for an undisclosed fee.
"St Joseph’s FC would like to thank Hassane for his professionalism, commitment and contribution throughout his time with the Blues.
"Everyone at the Club wishes him every success as he begins the next chapter of his career in Morocco."

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