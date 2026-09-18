Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Sep, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Under 21 selection announced

By Stephen Ignacio
17th September 2026

The Gibraltar U21 selectors have named their squad for their final two UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Portugal.

The 27-man squad, named immediately after the senior team selectors had announced their squad, includes players who are still eligible to play for the U21s. However, the squad comes with one key concern: the number of minutes players have played this season.

With the league only in its fourth matchday and clubs on the Rock mainly playing three Gibraltar Eligible Players, except for a small handful of exceptions, the number of players with anywhere near 360 minutes on the pitch, let alone the 500 minutes many believe players should have already, is limited.

With the matches just two weeks away, the selectors will be concerned about the physical fitness of the players for what will be two tough matches.

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar seeks solution after residents wrongly registered on EES 

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

Local News

Additional morning bus services added on Eastside and South District

Thu 17th Sep, 2026

UK/Spain News

Spanish police perform CPR on man who collapsed near frontier

Wed 16th Sep, 2026

Local News

Gap-toothed Neanderthal child brought to life in new museum gallery

Fri 15th May, 2026

Local News

Campaign urges public to ‘pause before you post’ after sudden deaths

Mon 14th Sep, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th September 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
EBA European Championships to be hosted on the Rock in 2027

17th September 2026

Sports
Gibraltar U15 beat Liechtenstein in San Marino

17th September 2026

Sports
Gibraltar Padel squads in 17-24th placement play-offs

17th September 2026

Sports
Amadou transfers to Moroccan club from St Joseph for undisclosed fee

17th September 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026