Under 21 selection announced

The Gibraltar U21 selectors have named their squad for their final two UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Azerbaijan and Portugal.

The 27-man squad, named immediately after the senior team selectors had announced their squad, includes players who are still eligible to play for the U21s. However, the squad comes with one key concern: the number of minutes players have played this season.

With the league only in its fourth matchday and clubs on the Rock mainly playing three Gibraltar Eligible Players, except for a small handful of exceptions, the number of players with anywhere near 360 minutes on the pitch, let alone the 500 minutes many believe players should have already, is limited.

With the matches just two weeks away, the selectors will be concerned about the physical fitness of the players for what will be two tough matches.