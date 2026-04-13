Eco Festival Gibraltar 2026 to expand to three days

Eco Festival Gibraltar will return for its fifth year from May 15 to 17, expanding to three full days for the first time as the event grows in popularity and community support.

Organised under the theme ‘Together for Tomorrow’, the festival will focus on sustainable living, green innovation and collective action, with events planned across the Europa Pool site.

The festival will open on Friday, with doors at 6.30pm and entertainment beginning from 7.30pm alongside a Pre-Loved Fashion Show. The show will feature designs created from pre-loved materials, youth upcycling and nature-inspired concepts, with community members on the runway and a showcase of floral headpieces by the Gibraltar Horticultural Society.

Visitors will also be able to access artisan market stalls, food and drink outlets, and sustainable fashion offerings, including the Vinted Flow shop and the Clubhouse Charity Shop.

The opening evening will include live music and additional entertainment, while the annual community cycle, “Groove on the Move,” will take place the same day. The cycle will start at Grand Casemates Square at 6.30pm and finish at Europa Pool, with participants riding to a live music stream and encouraged to bring speakers.

Saturday and Sunday will feature a programme of live music, dance, fitness sessions and family-friendly activities, with performances by Waves, My Little Princess, Mischa and Jason Belilo, alongside interactive activities across the site.

Organisers have introduced enhanced pool activities for children this year, as well as an Aqua Zumba session on Saturday.

The Educational Corner will host talks and workshops led by local speakers on topics including outdoor learning, water-positive living, sustainability tools, eco storytelling and youth innovation.

Additional activities will include fair-style attractions by PossAbilities and hands-on sessions such as planting and greening the Europa Pool area with the Gibraltar Horticultural Society, as well as contributions from Diabetes Gibraltar, GibSams and The Nautilus Project.

The event will also include chill-out areas, storytelling spaces and interactive zones aimed at relaxation and learning.

Sponsored by AMA Group, Recycle.gi, Wastage Products Limited, Lewis Stagnetto Limited and EY, the festival brings together individuals, organisations and businesses focused on environmental awareness.

Vanessa, organiser of Eco Festival Gibraltar, said: “This year feels incredibly special.

“We are celebrating five years while seeing the community truly embrace what the festival stands for.

“From the fashion show to the cycle and full weekend programme, everything is built around bringing people together in a fun, meaningful way.

“Eco Festival shows that sustainable living can be inspiring, inclusive and full of energy, and we are excited to welcome everyone.”

The expanded programme is expected to combine entertainment and education, with organisers aiming to engage the community ahead of the summer season.