Ed Gamble to bring international tour to Gibraltar in November 2025

Comedian Ed Gamble will perform in Gibraltar this autumn as part of his first-ever international tour ‘Ed Gamble Live’.

The tour begins in Portugal on November 11 and will take the award-winning comedian across a number of major European and US cities before concluding in New York on February 28, 2026.

The Gibraltar show is scheduled for November 29 at St Michael's Cave, following performances in Lisbon, Rotterdam, Amsterdam, Bergen, Copenhagen and Oslo.

Gamble will then travel to the United States for two final shows in Los Angeles on February 20 and Brooklyn, New York on February 28.

Ed Gamble Live marks a new chapter in the comedian’s stand-up career, building on the success of his previous tour, Hot Diggity Dog, which became his biggest UK and Ireland tour to date.

That run included five consecutive nights at London’s Hackney Empire and a sold-out show at the London Palladium. Gamble also brought his Off Menu podcast, co-hosted with James Acaster, to live stages, and released his first book, Glutton: The Multi-Course Life of a Very Greedy Boy, in autumn 2024.

“For the first time ever, I’m heading back on tour around Europe and America in 2025/26,” he said.

“It will be all my favourite humour, with my classic ranting, raving and spluttering but I’m doing fine mentally. Promise. I’d love it if you came along. It’s your chance to be part of comedy history (it will be comedy and once it’s over it will be in the past).”

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available from 10am on May 8, with general sale starting at 10am on May 9 via www.edgamble.co.uk.

Alongside his stand-up work, Gamble is known for his many television and radio appearances.

He is a judge on BBC Two’s Great British Menu and the host of Taskmaster: The Podcast, having previously won series nine of the Channel 4 show Taskmaster and appeared in its Champion of Champions special.

He also hosted The Traitors: Uncloaked podcast for the BBC, which accompanied the second series of The Traitors and reached 4.8 million viewers for its final episode.

Gamble has featured regularly on television, including over 30 episodes of Mock the Week and appearances on Live at the Apollo, QI, Would I Lie to You?, The Royal Variety Performance, The Russell Howard Hour, and The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer.

He co-hosts a Sunday morning show on Radio X with Matthew Crosby and has served as a guest host on BBC One’s Pointless.

Earlier in his career, Gamble co-wrote and appeared in Greg Davies’ sitcom Man Down and starred in Almost Royal for BBC America, E4 and Netflix.

His stand-up work includes the 2019 show Blizzard, which was twice extended, the follow-up tour Electric, and the 2019 Amazon Prime special Blood Sugar.

The Ed Gamble Live tour will run from November 11, 2025 to February 28, 2026, with full tour dates and tickets available at www.edgamble.co.uk.