EFSA Gibraltar in Olafsvik Iceland

Medals galore for Gibraltar anglers in the European species Competition in Iceland. Gibraltar anglers won Gold, Silver & Bronze medals + merit positions. The competition was over two days with Cod & Coalfish been the target species. The points system was based on the length of the fish, ie 1pts for fish in-between 35cm to 55cm,5pts for fish in-between 56cm to 75cm ,15pts for fish in-between 76cm to 100cm & 50 pts for fish over 1 m . They worked out an average weight per size group and multiplied by the numbers of fish in each category .Our eight anglers landed a total of 2,150 kg of fish in the two days of competition. This can only happen in Iceland.

Sixty four anglers in eleven teams from eight Nations took part. Gibraltar National team won Silver beating the likes of England, Ireland and even the home team Iceland. Valerie Balban who competes in the open section with both male & female anglers was their best placed angler with a 9th overall, She also won Gold ,Silver & bronze medals in different categories .

Gibraltar National Teams

Gib A Team

Jesus Balban....Charles Carreras....Dom Currer....Charles Bear....Charles Lara.

Gib B Team

Valerie Balban.....Michael Bosio......Michael Ballester.

National team Winners 2022

Gold ........Scotland 710 pts

Silver .......Gibraltar 691 pts

Bronze.....South Africa 686 pts

4 man team Excecutive team

Gold Charles Lara

Life member section Senior Section

Silver Valerie Balban Bronze Valerie Balban

Most number of fish overall in the competition 1st..... Jesus Balban. 167 fish .... 3rd.....Charles Lara 159 fish,both estimated to be over 400 kgs each

Merit position 9th Valerie Balban..............15th Charles Carreras........17th Charles Lara

Two Man team 4th Valerie Balban & Jesus Balban.........5th Charles Carreras & Charles Lara

Balban won gold in the lady's section.

EFSA Gibraltar are away again in August. This time they will be competing in Denmark. This will be the European Light line & all tackle championships. Iceland's results will be difficult to emulate but they will give it a good try.

Tight lines JC

