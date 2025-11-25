Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 25th Nov, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Eleanor Dobbs illustrates Peter Rabbit in BookTrust project gifted to all UK newborns

Images courtesy of Eleanor Dobbs.

By Gabriella Ramagge
25th November 2025

Eleanor Dobbs has illustrated a Peter Rabbit book which will be gifted to newborns across the UK in 2026 in a charity project by the BookTrust.

Ms Dobbs told the Chronicle she was chosen to illustrate three debut titles by famous British actress Emma Thompson.

Ms Thompson is an Academy Award-winning actress and best known for starring in Love Actually, Nanny McPhee, two Harry Potter films, Bridget Jones and Pride and Prejudice.

The actress has written for the Peter Rabbit series over the years, and this project is special as a copy of the book will be gifted to every baby born in the UK as part of the BookTrust’s BookStart baby pack.

“It was a very exciting and quite daunting request,” Ms Dobbs told the Chronicle.

“Thanks to great art direction and the kindness of Emma [Thompson] we definitely let Peter have a new breath of life that has since then escalated and rolled into a brilliant thing for the publisher and an exciting part of the work for myself.”

Ms Dobbs is a professional illustrator and is known locally for her work fostering writing and arts with the Rock Retreat.

“Without a doubt, it brings me a great thrill to go into Waterstones and major bookshops around the world and almost always see books I have illustrated on the shelves,” she said.

“But I think the greatest one came this year, when I got the news BookTrust, a charity which encourages reading, has taken my illustrations into an official BookStart which will go into the hands of every baby born in 2026.”

The book, Peter Rabbit: Four Happy Bunnies, is the first book that has ever been created exclusively for BookStart’s baby project.

“It’s hugely exciting and it’s unimaginable to think that every newborn will be getting it in their BookStart pack,” Ms Dobbs said.

“We have a crisis in reading and sharing stories, and this is an affirmation that the illustrations that I make appeal to the hearts of that sensitive time in a newborn’s life.”

She described how it is incredible to think her illustrations will be part of those early memories of parents reading while cuddling with their children.

Most Read

Local News

HMS Prince of Wales sails into Gib days after reaching ‘full capability’

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Opinion & Analysis

The Cauldron: Gibraltar does not need a mini Bernabéu

Mon 17th Nov, 2025

Local News

Second phase of Bob Peliza Mews completion in 2027

Sat 22nd Nov, 2025

Local News

Unauthorised drone activity causes disruption at Gibraltar airport

Sun 23rd Nov, 2025

Local News

New PCC appointment guide published after patient feedback

Mon 24th Nov, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th November 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Drones disrupt flights on two consecutive days 

25th November 2025

Local News
GHA frailty pathway delivers improved care and shorter hospital stays for older patients

25th November 2025

Local News
Commissioner of Police joins UK policing chiefs gathering in London

24th November 2025

Local News
Nautilus team looks ahead after visit to Plymouth Marine Laboratory

24th November 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025