Ellie Mason gets first call out for Gibraltar as squad announced
England-based player, Ellie Mason presently playing for Lewes Women in the FA Women’s Championship, received her first call up for Gibraltar as the squad for the trip to Andorra was announced this week. Recently returning from injury, and after having played for London City Lioness, Ellie Mason has been among one of the key players...
