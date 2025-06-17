Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Jun, 2025

Enterprise scheme opens year-round with published assessment criteria

By Chronicle Staff
17th June 2025

The Minister for Health, Care and Business, Gemma Arias-Vasquez, has announced that applications for the Gibraltar Enterprise Scheme (GES) will now be accepted throughout the year. The Government has also published the criteria used to assess submissions, as part of its ongoing commitment to transparency and accessibility.

The GES is a soft loan initiative designed to support start-ups and small businesses that have been operating for less than three years. Successful applicants can receive Government-guaranteed loans ranging from £10,000 to £25,000, issued through Trusted Novus Bank and Gibraltar International Bank.

Applications are assessed by a panel that includes representatives from the Gibraltar Chamber of Commerce and the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses. Evaluations are based on a defined scoring framework.

To streamline the process, applications can now be submitted via an online portal available through the Office of Fair Trading’s website.

The Minister said: “We have seen a wide range in the quality of applications received so far, which highlights the need to support entrepreneurs in presenting their business ideas clearly and effectively.”

“By launching an online application portal, we hope to improve the quality of submissions.”

“Moving to a year-round application window is also a significant step forward. It gives businesses the freedom to apply when the time is right for them. Our aim is to make this scheme more accessible, more transparent, and ultimately more effective in supporting viable new ventures in Gibraltar.”

Full details and the application portal are available at https://oft.gov.gi/enterprise-scheme. For more information, contact the Gibraltar Enterprise Scheme on 20071700 or email gibraltarenterprisescheme@gibraltar.gov.gi.

