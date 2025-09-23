Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Entries invited for 2026 Three Kings’ Cavalcade

By Chronicle Staff
23rd September 2025

The Three Kings’ Cavalcade Committee has opened entries for the 2026 edition of the parade, which will take place on Monday January 5.

As the first major event on Gibraltar’s social calendar after the New Year festivities, the Cavalcade attracts participants and spectators of all ages.

Planning is already underway for the upcoming event.

Supported by Gibraltar Cultural Services and in collaboration with the Government of Gibraltar, the Committee is offering a participation fee of up to £1,000 and will provide a sheltered area at a designated location.

The Committee is inviting sports and social clubs, dance groups, associations, housing estates, schools, companies, and groups of friends to take part by entering floats or walking floats.

Those interested in participating should contact Eric Abudarham on 57586000 or email eabudarham@gibtelecom.net.

Alternatively, the GCS Events Department can be contacted at info@culture.gi

