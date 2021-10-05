Entries invited for 20th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

M.O. Productions is inviting entries for participation in the 20th annual Gibraltar International Dance Festival.

The festival will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre from March 9 and 12, 2022.

The event is affiliated to the British Federation of Festivals. It is an event open for individuals, groups and academies with the opportunity of performing in various dance categories and styles.

Prizes include:

M.O. Productions Bursary Award £750 and Trophy

M.O. Productions

Best Female Dancer of the Festival £250 and Trophy

M.O. Productions

Best Male Dancer of the Festival £250 and Trophy

M.O. Productions Sussex Award Flight and accommodation to participate at the 2023 Sussex Festival of Song and Dance, in Brighton

M.O. Productions Best Choreographer £150 and Trophy

Lawrence Robles Award for the

Most Promising Infant £150 and Trophy

Entry forms and conditions are available from dance schools and the On Pointe Dance School at Casemates Square.

Closing date for entries is Monday, December 20, 2021. Further information on email: gidf02@gmail.com