Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Entries invited for 20th Gibraltar International Dance Festival

By Chronicle Staff
5th October 2021

M.O. Productions is inviting entries for participation in the 20th annual Gibraltar International Dance Festival.
The festival will take place at the John Mackintosh Hall Theatre from March 9 and 12, 2022.

The event is affiliated to the British Federation of Festivals. It is an event open for individuals, groups and academies with the opportunity of performing in various dance categories and styles.

Prizes include:

M.O. Productions Bursary Award £750 and Trophy

M.O. Productions
Best Female Dancer of the Festival £250 and Trophy

M.O. Productions
Best Male Dancer of the Festival £250 and Trophy

M.O. Productions Sussex Award Flight and accommodation to participate at the 2023 Sussex Festival of Song and Dance, in Brighton

M.O. Productions Best Choreographer £150 and Trophy

Lawrence Robles Award for the
Most Promising Infant £150 and Trophy

Entry forms and conditions are available from dance schools and the On Pointe Dance School at Casemates Square.

Closing date for entries is Monday, December 20, 2021. Further information on email: gidf02@gmail.com

Most Read

Local News

GSD calls for clarity on personal tax returns

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Brexit

Johnson says vaccines underline Conservative commitment to British Gibraltar

Mon 4th Oct, 2021

Brexit

EU ambassadors approve Gib treaty negotiating mandate, talks ‘could start this month’

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

Local News

Chief Minister tests positive for Covid-19

Fri 1st Oct, 2021

Local News

Gib must ‘tread carefully’ in treaty talks, Azopardi says

Tue 5th Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th October 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Registration opens for Duke Edinburgh International Award in Tangier

5th October 2021

Features
Nautilus celebrates 70th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean

5th October 2021

Features
GHA launches breast cancer booklets for awareness month

5th October 2021

Features
Gib cyclists complete virtual round-the-world tour

4th October 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021