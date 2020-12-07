Entries invited for annual Young Art Competitive Exhibition

Young local artists are being invited to participate in the annual Art Competition for Young Artists that will be held in February 2021.

The competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services is open to Gibraltarians and residents of Gibraltar attending school in years 9 to 13 (or College equivalent), as well as to young Gibraltarian artists aged up to 24 years old as February 24, 2021.

Closing date for receipt of entries is 6pm on Friday, February 12, 2021.

Works must be original and not previously entered competitively, with the exception of non-winning entries in the 2020 Spring Visual Arts Competition and 2020 International Art Competition.

Artists may submit a maximum of three paintings/drawings and two sculptures. Unframed artworks will also be accepted. All entries will be exhibited at the John Mackintosh Hall from February 24 to March 5, 2021.

Prizes to be awarded are:

1st Prize The Ministry of Culture Prize £1000

2nd Prize The AquaGib Award £500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 9 to 11 £500

The Alwani Foundation Award - School Years 12 to 13 £500

The Arts Society Sculpture Award £500

All the artworks listed above will become property of the Ministry of Culture.

There will also be a People’s Choice Award with a monetary prize of £100.

Entry forms and full conditions are available from Bayside and Westside Comprehensive Schools, Gibraltar College of Further Education, The Fine Arts Gallery, Casemates, Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery, City Hall, The GEMA, Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art, Montagu Bastion, Line Wall Road, John Mackintosh Hall, 308 Main Street or via email from: info@culture.gi or on our website http://www.culture.gi

Entries may be handed in at the John Mackintosh Hall as from Wednesday, February 10, 2021 from 3.30pm to 6pm.

