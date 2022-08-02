Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 2nd Aug, 2022

Local News

Entries invited for Commonwealth Youth Parliament

By Gabriella Peralta
2nd August 2022

Young people from Gibraltar can now be nominated for Commonwealth Youth Parliament, which is scheduled to take place in Port of Spain, Republic of Trinidad & Tobago this November.

Gibraltar participated for the first time at the meeting held in Jersey in 2018, then in Delhi, India in 2019 and in virtual meetings held since.

This will be the first physical event since the 10th CYP in New Delhi, in November 2019. The Government is keen that there should be representation from Gibraltar on this occasion also.

Young people aged 18 to 29 who are interested in participating are invited to submit a 500 word essay for consideration on the importance of the Commonwealth to Gibraltar by email to: parliament@parliament.gi

The deadline for the submission of the essay is Friday, September 3 at 12 noon.

