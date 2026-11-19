By Jose Julio Pisharello

This article forms part of the series “Understanding Charities: A Practical Guide for Trustees and the Public”. The series is being published following the introduction of the Charities Act 2026. Its purpose is to help readers better understand charities, the role of trustees and the governance arrangements that help maintain public trust and confidence in the charitable sector.

Throughout this series, the term “trustee” is used broadly to describe those responsible for the governance of a charity. Depending on how a charity is constituted, they may, for example, be directors of a charitable company or councillors of a private foundation.

Every charity faces risks. Some are relatively straightforward, such as an unsuccessful fundraising event or the loss of an important volunteer. Others may be more serious, involving harm to individuals, disruption to services, loss of sensitive information or damage to the charity's reputation.

Managing these risks is an important part of running a charity responsibly. Trustees cannot prevent every problem, but they should understand the principal threats facing their charity, take reasonable precautions and be prepared to respond when difficulties arise.

Identifying and managing risks

Risk management begins with asking what could go wrong and how it might affect the charity's activities and objectives.

The risks will vary according to the charity's circumstances. A small volunteer-led organisation may be particularly dependent on a few individuals or fundraising events. A larger charity providing ongoing services may face more complex operational, financial, safeguarding and reputational risks.

A practical approach involves identifying the main risks, considering their likelihood and potential impact, and deciding what measures are needed to reduce them.

Charities should also be alert to the risk of being misused, knowingly or unknowingly, for unlawful purposes, including money laundering or terrorist financing. Trustees should take reasonable precautions to understand the sources of donations, the nature of their activities and how charitable funds are used.

A simple risk register can help trustees record these assessments, identify who is responsible for managing particular risks and monitor whether the agreed precautions remain effective. The risk register should be reviewed regularly and whenever significant changes or new risks arise.

Importantly, managing risk does not mean avoiding it altogether. Charities often undertake worthwhile activities involving uncertainty. The objective is to understand the risks and make informed decisions about how best to manage them.

Safeguarding people

Safeguarding concerns the protection of people from abuse, neglect, exploitation and other forms of harm arising in connection with a charity's activities.

It is especially important for charities working with children or vulnerable adults, but safeguarding responsibilities extend more widely to beneficiaries, staff, volunteers and others who may come into contact with the charity.

Trustees should ensure that appropriate safeguards are in place, reflecting the charity's activities and the people involved. These may include safeguarding policies, suitable recruitment checks, training and clear procedures for reporting concerns. Charities working with vulnerable individuals may also need a designated safeguarding officer.

In this context, it is important to distinguish the role of the Gibraltar Charity Commission from that of the safeguarding authorities. The Commission oversees trustees' compliance with their responsibilities but does not investigate individual safeguarding allegations, which are matters for the police, social services or other appropriate authorities. Where there is an immediate risk of harm or suspected criminal conduct, the relevant authorities should be contacted promptly.

Protecting reputation and managing cyber risks

A charity's reputation is one of its most valuable assets. It can take years to build confidence among beneficiaries, donors, volunteers and the wider community, but that confidence can be damaged quickly when things go wrong.

Reputational risks may arise from inappropriate conduct, poor decisions, conflicts of interest, misleading communications or failures to respond properly to complaints and concerns. Sometimes the damage results not from the original problem, but from how the charity handles it.

Trustees should consider reputational consequences when making decisions, ensure that complaints are taken seriously and communicate responsibly.

In a small community such as Gibraltar, where charities depend heavily on local support, a loss of trust can affect fundraising, volunteer participation and relationships with others.

Cyber security is another area requiring attention. Even small charities may hold sensitive information about beneficiaries, donors and volunteers. Basic precautions, including secure passwords, restricted access to information, regular backups and awareness of fraudulent emails, can help reduce the risk of data breaches and disruption.

Preparing for and responding to serious incidents

Not every problem can be prevented. Trustees should consider how their charity would respond to a major disruption, serious allegation or unexpected event affecting its activities.

A proportionate response plan should identify who can make urgent decisions, which authorities or other parties may need to be contacted and how essential services or activities could continue.

When an incident occurs, the immediate priority is to protect those at risk, prevent further harm and take appropriate action to address the situation.

The Charities Act 2026 requires trustees to report serious incidents to the Gibraltar Charity Commission. These may include significant harm to individuals, major financial loss, serious governance failures or events that threaten the charity's reputation.

Once the immediate situation has been addressed, trustees should consider what lessons can be learned and whether changes to the charity's arrangements are necessary.

Trustee Question of the Week

How should trustees report a serious incident involving their charity?

Trustees should report serious incidents to the Gibraltar Charity Commission without delay. This can be done by telephone, email or in writing. Once the Commission's website is operational, an online facility will provide an additional means of reporting serious incidents.

The report should explain what happened, the risks or harm involved, the action taken and any steps being taken to prevent a recurrence.

Where an incident involves safeguarding concerns, suspected criminal activity or an immediate risk of harm, trustees should also notify the appropriate statutory authorities without delay. Reporting to the Commission does not replace these responsibilities.

Further information and guidance on safeguarding and serious incident reporting will be available on the Commission's website.

Key Takeaway

Managing risk is an essential part of protecting a charity, the people involved in its activities and the confidence placed in it. Trustees should take a practical and proportionate approach to identifying risks, implementing safeguards and preparing for unexpected events.

Looking Ahead

Next week, we will look at transparency, accountability and public trust, including how charities demonstrate that they are acting responsibly and fulfilling their charitable purposes.

Jose Julio Pisharello is a member of the Gibraltar Charity Commission and has written this series with the aim of helping readers better understand charities, trustee responsibilities and good governance.