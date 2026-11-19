By Ohad Shay

I read Orlando Yeats’ article in the Gibraltar Chronicle on 17 November with great interest. As a young Gibraltarian myself, I welcome any discussion about improving opportunities for our generation, particularly when it comes to entertainment, social spaces and community life.

I agree with Orlando on one fundamental point: young people in Gibraltar deserve more opportunities to socialise, enjoy themselves and experience everything our community has to offer.

However, I believe his article overlooks some of the important work already taking place, while raising questions that deserve a more constructive discussion.

The Gibraltar Youth Service already provides young people with welcoming environments through its four youth clubs: Plater, Dolphins, Laguna and the Youth Centre. These spaces offer considerably more than somewhere to spend an afternoon. They provide opportunities to develop friendships, build confidence, learn new skills and become more involved in our community.

The Government has also supported initiatives such as the Youth Symposium, giving young people the opportunity to engage directly with policymakers and contribute their ideas on issues affecting their future. Alongside this, Youth Grants, Cultural Grants and support for organisations such as MAG continue to create opportunities for young people and Gibraltar’s creative community.

These initiatives deserve recognition, regardless of one’s political affiliation.

That being said, acknowledging what already exists does not mean we should stop looking for ways to improve.

I believe there is a genuine opportunity to expand Gibraltar’s entertainment offering, particularly for teenagers and young adults who may feel there are limited activities available to them.

But I would question whether the solution is necessarily for the Government to establish and subsidise permanent entertainment venues.

Gibraltar is a small community with a relatively limited market. Maintaining commercial venues is expensive, and expecting businesses to operate facilities that may not be financially sustainable is unlikely to deliver a lasting solution.

Instead, why not explore stronger partnerships between Government, local businesses, event organisers and young people themselves?

For example, existing venues could be encouraged to host more regular youth-focused events, supported through commercial sponsorships and partnerships where appropriate. This could include live music, comedy, film screenings and other activities that appeal to a wider range of interests.

Rather than immediately committing significant public funds to permanent facilities, we could begin by testing different events, assessing demand and building on those that prove successful.

Most importantly, young people should have a meaningful role in shaping these initiatives.

Orlando’s suggestion of greater youth involvement in entertainment planning is worth considering. We already have structures through which young people can engage with Government. Perhaps the next step is to build on those foundations, ensuring young people can contribute directly to the planning and organisation of events they actually want to attend.

The same principle applies to the Gibraltar Music Festival.

There is nothing wrong with wanting to see Gibraltar attract internationally recognised artists and develop a stronger entertainment calendar. Ambition is something we should encourage.

However, comparisons with places such as Malta, which has a population of approximately 600,000 compared to Gibraltar’s 38,000, must take into account the significant differences in market size, commercial viability and available resources.

That does not mean we should limit our ambitions. It means we should approach them realistically, exploring sponsorship opportunities, regional partnerships and commercially sustainable ways to expand what Gibraltar can offer.

Ultimately, I do not believe this should become another argument about which political party cares more about young people.

Our generation is concerned about far more than nightlife. We care about education, housing, employment, mental wellbeing and the opportunities available to us as we build our futures. But that does not make entertainment and social interaction unimportant.

A thriving community needs both opportunity and quality of life.

I am proud of the work already being done to support young people in Gibraltar.

What matters now is finding practical solutions, bringing the right people together and ensuring that young people are not simply the subject of these discussions, but active participants in shaping the outcome.

The Youth Symposium is already demonstrating how this can work in practice. Participants meet with the Minister approximately every six weeks, providing a direct opportunity to share their concerns and ideas. At their most recent meeting, young people delivered presentations outlining their proposals, with further working group meetings planned to explore how those suggestions can be put into practice.

This is exactly the kind of meaningful youth engagement we should be encouraging and building upon.

Because ultimately, the future of Gibraltar belongs to its young people, and we should all have a role in building it.

Ohad Shay the GSLP Youth Student Chairman.