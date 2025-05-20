Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th May, 2025

ESG calls for urgent review of chemical handlers following New Harbours incident

By Chronicle Staff
20th May 2025

The Environmental Safety Group (ESG) has called for a comprehensive review of all businesses handling chemicals in Gibraltar following a recent incident at New Harbours.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ESG welcomed the information provided by the Government regarding the incident, which it described as “sufficiently serious” to warrant the cordoning off of an area. The group expressed relief that no injuries were reported and commended the emergency services and first responders for their handling of what it described as an unexpected and alarming situation.

The ESG noted that the specific chemicals involved had not been disclosed and suggested that releasing this information could help clarify the circumstances surrounding the event.

The Government told the Chronicle that an Environmental Health Officer attended the site as part of their investigation into the incident. Once the Health and Safety Inspectorate were notified, they conducted interviews to determine the cause.

“The Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) awaiting transit to Spain for disposal were stored outside in direct exposure to sunlight which compromised them and caused them to leak,” the Government said.

“The mixture of the different chemicals they each contained led to a chemical reaction. This was promptly tackled and controlled by the GFRS.”

“On advice from the importer of the products, the two chemicals were separated and are now safely stored at two distinct locations and protected from weather exposure at an alternate site awaiting export."

“The area was subsequently fenced off by the RGP, under the supervision of the Environmental Agency.”

It added that a clean-up was carried out by the local waste management company Wastage, with assistance from EWMS.

The Government descried the level of risk at the time of incident as moderate, given that small quantities of the product leaked and reacted in an open-air setting. It also noted that the prompt intervention of GFRS, the RGP, and the effectiveness of the clean-up operation, mitigated the risk.

It also said that no adverse effects have been reported to the Health and Safety Inspectorate by anyone working in the vicinity.

“This incident demonstrates the need to exercise due care in the storage of reactive chemicals and the maintenance of control measures throughout importation, storage, handling and disposal,” the Government added.

The ESG stated that it expects responsibility to lie with the company concerned and called for an urgent review of all similar businesses operating in Gibraltar, focusing on storage standards and safety practices.

It concluded that such a review is necessary to prevent a repeat of what it described as “basic, but dangerous mistakes” in future.

